The public is invited

Sunday, October 29th, 2017 from 12-2 pm

Harvest Christian Fellowship Church

1201 C Avenue, Vinton

Pastors Bob and Carol have given 5 years of loving ministry to the congregation at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, in Vinton. Their last Sunday will be October 29th, 2017.

During this time, Pastor Bob also brought the Salvation Army services to Benton County including the ringing of the bell for the Red Kettle campaign. Each year the total amount given by the people has risen. Twice Benton County made the Top Ten of 72 counties in the district for highest total funds raised. These funds are dispersed to residents of Benton County who have need, such as payment of gasoline, food, utilities, assistance with rent and deposits, etc.

Pastor Bob also began an active ministry to inmates of the Benton County jail, assisted by Robert Parker. During the last 5 years, there have been approx 50 persons receiving salvation or rededicating their life to Jesus Christ. Many requested to be baptized so a livestock trough was borrowed from Theisen’s and taken to the jail for each baptism event.

A men’s transition house was run for a period of time.

Any person who came to the church for money or vouchers was given more than financial help, but all church staff were taught to offer spiritual help and lead them to Christ, or back to Christ and encouraged them to attend their local church.

We would like to express much gratitude to Pastors Bob and Carol for their personal sacrifice, time, walk of humility, obedience in all things and the greatest thing, unconditional love. May God bless you deeply in all that you are and do.