The members of the Vinton Guild of Fine Arts are busy organizing the 4th Annual Art in the Park Festival, set for Saturday, Sept. 9, at Celebration Park (or at the Vinton Fire Station in case of bad weather).

Along with more than 30 booths featuring a variety of area artists, the event will include interactive activities, including a community collage.

The Guild members are preparing a display in which everyone who is interested can create their own piece of art, which the Guild artists will assemble into a collage. There will also be a scavenger hunt-style contest featuring the large ear of corn art displays set up throughout Vinton.

There will also be music by a variety of artists, who will also be singing that evening at the annual Idiot Jam at the Farmers Mercantile Hall in Garrison.

The deadline for artists to sign up to be included in the program is Aug. 1. Artists can click HERE for a booth space registration form.

Art to be on display (and offered for sale) includes: Ceramics; stained glass; wood crafts; paintings in acryllic, pastel and colroed pencil, as well as watercolor and ink; handmade jewelry; hand-thrown pottery; photography; flint knapping; and more.

There will also be a variety of food booths. activities for children and programs for emerging artists.

The music schedule will include:

10:15 am – 11:45 am – Carlis Faurot (violin) & Mike Maas (guitar)

11:45 am – 1:15 pm – Dave Arnold (guitar)

1:15 pm – 2:45 pm – “Lar” Larry Bister (guitar) and Jan Leman (concertina)

2:45 pm – 4:15 pm – Marshall Hjerstedt (guitar)