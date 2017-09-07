The 4th Annual Arts in the Park Festival is set for Saturday, at Celebration Park.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m.

Dozens of area artists will have their work on display, and many will be offering items for sale.

The music schedule includes:

10:15 am – 11:45 am – Carlis Faurot (violin) & Mike Maas (guitar)

11:45 am – 1:15 pm – Dave Arnold (guitar)

1:15 pm – 2:45 pm – “Lar” Larry Bister (guitar) and Jan Leman (concertina)

2:45 pm – 4:15 pm – Marshall Hjerstedt (guitar)

Rain has been an issue at previous events. While the forecast for Saturday does not include rain, the Vinton Fire Station is the back-up location in case of bad weather.