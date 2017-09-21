The local author, Barbara Mayhew Fox will be speaking about her book at the Vinton Public Library on Wednesday, September 27th at 6:30 p.m.

T he Infinite Bond is a true story of life, love, and loss between three beautiful Arabian horses and their caretaker. If you have ever wondered how strong the bond is between animals, as well as between animals and people, this story depicts the true emotional connection they form.

Barbara has tales to tell.

Animal owners and animal lovers will surely find the evening to be most entertaining.

Afterwards, hang around for the book signing, conversation with Barb, and a Scotcheroo.