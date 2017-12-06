Author Major Boddicker will be speaking and visiting with friends and family at the Vinton Public Library on Tuesday, December 12th from 1 until 3. He is bringing some of his older books to sell and will be debuting his newest one. This will be an excellent chance to get the skinny from Major while munching on cookies. Everyone is welcome.
