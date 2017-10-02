Marie Tschopp: Speaker/Storyteller and Author of Mary Ingalls-The College Years

Saturday October 21 at 10:00 am at the Ray House, 912 First Avenue, Vinton

Admission: $10.00, $5.00 for BCHS members and students

Save your seat by sending your admission to: BCHS, P.O. Box 22, Vinton, IA 52349 or go to Eventbrite.com and purchase your ticket online! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mary-ingalls-the-college-years-tickets-37960842903?aff=ehomecard

For more than twenty-five years, Tschopp has performed as Laura Ingalls Wilder throughout the Midwest. As a member of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Legacy and Research Association, Tschopp became inspired to research the life of Mary Ingalls, Laura’s older sister, to further educate her audience of Ingalls enthusiasts.

Mary Ingalls-The College Years chronicles the life of sixteen-year-old Mary during some of the most exciting and pivotal years living on the American frontier. Join the oldest Ingalls sister as she leaves her little house and family on the prairie for the newly constructed Iowa College for the Blind.

Book will be available for purchase and autograph.