I Am Enough proudly presents Be You Bravely; a one day non-denominational empowerment conference for all high school girls in our local communities. I Am Enough is a team of Christian women, from different area churches, who share a desire to bring high school girls together to talk about issues that affect them. Being a teenage girl today can be hard! The Be You Bravely event features three powerful guest speakers who will talk on image, healthy relationships, and forgiveness. Also, Rachel Henkle will be providing worship music during the event!

The event will take place Saturday, November 4th, from 10:00 – 3:00 at Revolution Church in Vinton. The event is not church affiliated and in no way will push personal beliefs onto your daughters, however we are speaking truth from the Bible so God will be incorporated in our day. Snacks, luncheon, and a Be You Bravely t-shirt (and other goodies) are also included with registration. Register by October 18th to guarantee a shirt!

Because of limited space we need all participants to register. There is a $15 charge, and while we know times are hard for some, there are scholarships available.

You can follow us on our FB page, I Am Enough <3 Be You Bravely, to receive more information.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeGapIaFwyrf6uUrnlCsqXNPsnK1Vo3jRFNBxEune91YB3_uA/viewform?c=0&w=1

I Am Enough is excited to see how God can move through the girls in the community and surrounding area. Members include Emily Grimm, Shawna Kurth, Kim Johnson, Nicole Druschel, Maria Davis, Jess Rich, Melissa Smith, Heidi Primrose, and Leah Edwards.