Virginia Gay Hospital and the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation are announcing plans to sponsor a health and wellness fair at the Belle Plaine Community Center on Saturday, September 30. They are currently seeking health and safety-related businesses or organizations to share their expertise (i.e., free booth or presentation) regarding a healthy lifestyle with the greater Belle Plaine community. Hours for this free event have been set for 8 am to Noon.

Plans are still in progress but currently the event will include information booths, health screenings, welcome bags & give-a-ways with representatives from ASAC, Benton County Above the Influence Coalition, Medicare Patrol, Benton County Volunteer Program, HACAP, 1st Five, Virginia Gay Hospital, Virginia Gay Home Health, Virginia Gay Imaging and MORE!

Booth space for this event is free to interested exhibitors. Interested businesses and organizations are encouraged to sign-up online at bit.ly/bp_vghhealthfair or contact Robin Martin, Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation director and the event committee chair for this event, by phone at 319-472-6375 or by email at rmartin@vghinc.com. The registration deadline is September 8, 2017, but keep in mind that booth space is limited.

“This will be a great one stop event for all ages for a variety of health, safety and wellness resources. We’ve been successfully hosting a similar event in Vinton for the last couple year’s and felt it important to bring it to other communities we serve. It’s free to both the exhibitors and the those attending as there are no booth fees or admission charges for this event making it a great value,” states Martin.

Another important feature that morning will be the free health screenings. There will be healthy child screenings (development, hearing & dental), depression screenings for pregnant & postpartum moms, blood pressure checks and much more as plans are still coming together.

As details are finalized for the health and wellness fair, they will be made available on the website, www.bentoncohealthfair.com

For additional information of the main sponsor of this event, please visit the websites of Virginia Gay Hospital (www.myvgh.org) and the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation (www.myvghfoundation.org).