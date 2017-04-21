By Shelby Williams

The Benton County Soil and Water Conservation District (Benton SWCD) will be hosting their first photo contest! The Benton SWCD, in partnership with the Benton/Tama Nutrient Reduction Demonstration Project, is looking for Benton County agricultural photographs. Photos that showcase soil and water conservation will be given extra points during judging. The winners of the contest will have their photos displayed in the Benton SWCD office! Not only do the winners receive bragging rights, but 1st place gets $100 cash prize, 2nd place gets $50, and 3rd gets $25!

How to submit: All photos must be submitted to bentontamaproject@gmail.com by Friday, August 4th with the following information: Name, Email, Address, Phone Number, Location, Month and Year photograph was taken, and Optional – Title/Description/Caption.

** Official Rules and requirements can found at http://www.bentontamanutrientreduction.org/. They can also be requested by calling 319-472-2161 ext. 3 to receive by mail, picked up at the Benton SWCD office (1705 W D Street, Vinton, IA), or by emailing bentontamaproject@gmail.com.