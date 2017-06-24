A summer kids’ event called Maker Fun Factory VBS will be hosted at Bethlehem Lutheran Church from July 30th to August 2nd. At Maker Fun Factory, kids discover that God made them—and for a purpose! Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of God’s love, and test out some science experiements. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day concludes with the Funshop Finale that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time.

Maker Fun Factory is for kids from Preschool to 5th grade and will run Sunday, July 30th from 10:30 – 12:45 and Monday, July 31st, Tuesday, August 1st and Wednesday August 2nd from 5:30 – 7:45. For more information, email Rachel at youth@bethlehemvinton.org