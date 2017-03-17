Blessed Hope Church will hold two fundraising events to support a group of 20 traveling to Haiti in June. The group will will be partnering with World Wide Village as they travel.

The first event is the Annual Spaghetti Supper and Pie Auction Saturday, April 8 from 5 PM – 7 PM at the American Legion Hall, 105 N R Ave., Vinton.

The cost will be $6 for ages 6th grade through adults, K-5th grade is $3, Preschool is free. The menu will include:

Spaghetti (meatless available), Lettuce salad, Applesauce, Garlic Toast, Dessert & Drink.

The second event will be a “A Parent’s Day Out” on Sunday, April 9th from 12-5:00 p.m.

Parents/grandparents/care takers are welcome to drop off children for the afternoon and take some much needed time for yourselves. Lunch & afternoon snack is provided as well as outdoor activities, crafts & G-rated videos will be offered. Available only for ages infant thru 5th grade. ***MUST PRE-REGISTER FOR THIS EVENT*** (Provide child’s name & age) Cost: Freewill offering. Click here to preregister or visit the Blessed Hope Facebook Page

•All proceeds from these two events will go toward the Haiti Mission trip fund•

