The Blue Creek Springtime Monarchs the Benton County Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will host Jake’s Day this Saturday.

Bring your children and come join us on Saturday, August 12 to enjoy and learn about many activities including hunter’s safety, archery, .22 rifle target practice, trap shooting, and game calling. These events are offered in a safe and structured environment.

Lunch and drinks are provided.

The event will take place Saturday, August 12 from 9:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M. at Izaak Walton located at 5667 24th Avenue Dr, Vinton just north of Vinton on Hwy. 150.

Please register on the Facebook page located here!