The annual fireworks celebration that fills Vinton with lights and noise and visitors takes place next weekend, with the big show set for Saturday night.

Along with the Boomtown event, the annual Boomfest celebration will take place downtown on Saturday morning and afternoon.

The members of the Iowa Pyrotechnic Association will begin setting up the show on Friday. There is no scheduled show on Friday, but there will be demonstrations and other fireworks displays throughout the day into the evening.

On Saturday, downtown events begin with the annual Vinton Kiwanis Club Bring the Noise 5K. Runners will begin at 9 a.m. for this event which raises funds for the Kiwanis Club to use for local projects, as well as the club’s fund drive for the new splash pad at Kiwanis Park.

Boomfest begins at 10 a.m., with scores of vendors planning to line up along 4th Street downtown, and downtown merchants planning special sales and events.

Free inflatable activities for children will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

See the complete schedule HERE.

Boomtown at the Fairgrounds

Below is the Boomtown schedule:

4pm: Gates open at the fairgrounds (Parking fee: $10 per vehicle)

6pm – 7:30pm: Live performance by ‘Redline’

7:30 (approx): Opening ceremonies with presentation of colors and National Anthem in the grandstands. (Admission to the fairgrounds is free but grandstand admission is $10.)

Following the opening ceremonies:

Member Showcase: Hand-built shells by IPA members. Listen for announcements about the type of shell being fired and who created it.

Junior pyro show: Choreographed and lit by youth 18 and under as they learn the safety precautions and skills to master the art of pyrotechnics.

Intermission (approximately 15-30 minutes): Safety is number one. Please be patient while the final safety and security checks are completed.

Approx. 9:30pm: Grand Public Display. What we’ve all been waiting for!

After the Show: Party on with a Redline Encore