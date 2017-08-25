The weekend that fireworks lovers have been looking forward to for a year is finally here!

Boomtown takes place this Friday and Saturday, with the demonstration by Iowa Pyrotechnic Association members followed by the grand finale set for Saturday evening. Admission to the fairgrounds is free, but parking fees are $10 per car and grandstand admission is $10 per person.

Boomfest, the Vinton Unlimited-sponsored downtown celebration and street market, also takes place on Saturday.

See the event schedules via the links below

Boomtown

Boomfest