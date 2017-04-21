On Saturday April 29th, from 9AM to 3:30 PM the Troop 47 Boy Scouts will host a bottle/can collection fundraiser. Please consider donating any redeemable bottles, plastic bottles or cans by simply bringing them to the Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School parking lot. Having items sorted is not necessary. You can just drop them off and go. All proceeds support scouting activities for youth from Vinton, Shellsburg, Garrison and Mount Auburn. Thank you for your support of Scouting in our communities.