On Saturday April 29th, from 9AM to 3:30 PM the Troop 47 Boy Scouts will host a bottle/can collection fundraiser. Please consider donating any redeemable bottles, plastic bottles or cans by simply bringing them to the Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School parking lot. Having items sorted is not necessary. You can just drop them off and go. All proceeds support scouting activities for youth from Vinton, Shellsburg, Garrison and Mount Auburn. Thank you for your support of Scouting in our communities.
Related Posts
Benton County Relay for Life
June 6, 2016
Chapter HG P.E.O. to meet March 13
March 8, 2017
Paranormal/pyschic researcher to Fisk to speak in Vinton, Sept. 15
September 8, 2016
VS FFA pancake breakfast set for Nov. 19
November 2, 2016