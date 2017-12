From the Vinton Parks and Rec Dept.

Our favorite jolly guy in the red suit will be joining us at our Breakfast with Santa event Saturday, December 9 at 9 AM. The cost per person is $5 if you register by this Thursday and the event will take place at the Vinton Skate & Activity Center. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, biscuits & gravy and your choice of beverage. Kids will also go home with a coloring book and a treat bag from Santa!

If interested, register your family at vprdzone.com