The Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School Choirs and Show Choir will present, “The Right Way is Broadway,” Thursday, March 16 at 7:00 in the high school gymnasium.

The middle school choirs, show choir, small groups and soloists will be perform songs from several Broadway shows including “Rent,” “Charlotte’s Web,” “13,” “Shrek,” “Charlie Brown,” “Snoopy,” “Little Women” and “Grease” and “Hairspray.”

The public is encourage d to attend this concert! The auditorium will open for seating at 6:15. A freewill ticket donation will be accepted at the door to help defray the expenses of this show. Souvenir tickets will be given to all who donate! We encourage the audience to dress up for a night out on Broadway!

