57 kids are participating in this year’s Little Vikes Drama Camp production, There’s a Monster in My Closet. Campers have been in rehearsals since June 5. They will take a long holiday weekend break and look forward to dress rehearsals at the end of next week. Show times are Friday, July 7 at 7 pm, Saturday, July 8 at 7 pm, and Sunday, July 9 at 2 pm. Tickets (adults $7, children $2) are available at the door.

The Monster cast of characters features Emily and her friends, her brother Tom and his friends, Mom, six Closet Monsters, the Dream King and Queen, Toady and Stooge, Mythical Creatures including Tooth Fairy Shari, Maeve the Mermaid, Angela the Angel, Santa, Mrs. Claus, Easter Bunny, Larry the Leprechaun, Unicorny, Gramma Ogre, Pixie Pink, Genie in a Bottle, Darby the Dwarf, Nikki the Gnome, Tess the Troll, Evie the Elf, Bigfoot Ben, Daisy the Dragon, Gigi the Giant, Goody Witch, and 13 Dreamweaver Sprites.