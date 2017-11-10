For most of the past several years, Brandy Shirk has turned her birthday celebration into a community event that helps raise funds for an important organization.

This year, the trend continues on Saturday evening, Nov. 11, when Brandy and her friends and family will celebrate her birthday at the La Porte City Golf Course, from 5 to 11 p.m.

All proceeds this year will go toward the Cedar Valley Honor Flight organization based in Waterloo, which provides free trips to Washington, D.C. for veterans of WWII, Korea and Vietnam.

“Every year I choose a new organization to raise money for,” Brandy explains. “I have gone on an Honor Flight and know vets that have gone on this, too.”

The event includes a silent auction, live auction and other activities.