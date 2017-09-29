October 19—Center Point Historical Society/Friends of Library combined community Harvest Potluck and program at Library community room. Supper at 6: bring a covered dish: beverages, table service provided. Free program at 7: Talk and book signing by Iowa author Linda McCann on the 1930s Civilian Conservation Corps in northeast Iowa, subject of her latest book.
