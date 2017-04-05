Benton County Iowa’s only Christian school celebrates 50 years in Christian education on Saturday, April 29th at 2:00 pm. The event will provide an opportunity for alumni, staff, families and community supporters to reconnect and reminisce on the wonderful legacy that has been built through Central Lutheran School. “The faculty, staff and administration of Central Lutheran School feel so blessed to be celebrating our 50th school year. We celebrate not just the reading, writing and arithmetic that has been taught in the classrooms, but the fact that our students hear God’s Word each and every day. What a blessings it has been to serve the Lord by teaching His children!” says Nichole Perez, Central Lutheran School Principal.

The event begins with a worship service, followed by a meal and fellowship at the school. Tours will also be available. Tickets can be purchased for the meal at $10 per person (ages 5 and under are free) by going to www.cls50years.org or through the Central Lutheran School office at 310 3rd Street West, Newhall, IA 52315.

Worship service and open house are open to anyone, no tickets required. Photo, video and interview opportunities are available prior to the event as well as on the event day of April 29th by contacting Jackie Seeck at (319) 223-5271. About CLS Central Lutheran School (CLS) is accredited through National Lutheran School Accreditation (2005-2012, 2012-2017) and is recognized as an accredited school by the Iowa Department of Education.