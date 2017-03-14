On Monday, March 20, we will host a College & Career Planning seminar for all sophomores and their parents The session will be presented by the Iowa College Access Network (ICAN) in the high school auditorium starting at 6:00 p.m. This program will engage students and parents in a discussion of recent employment trends and industry growth outlook to provide insights into developing a post-high school plan for both college and career. This program covers: Career Exploration & Assessment

Economic Trends & Goal Setting

Academic Preparation & Requirements

Admission Process & Requirements

College/Training Program Selection

Campus Visits

Application Process

Understanding Costs – Cost of Attendance

Scholarships/Job Training Programs

Successful Transitions Contact Mr. Tandy at 436-5707 with questions or go to www.icansucceed.org for more information.