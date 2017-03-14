On Monday, March 20, we will host a College & Career Planning seminar for all sophomores and their parents  The session will be presented by the Iowa College Access Network (ICAN) in the high school auditorium starting at 6:00 p.m.

This program will engage students and parents in a discussion of recent employment trends and industry growth outlook to provide insights into developing a post-high school plan for both college and career.

This program covers:

  • Career Exploration & Assessment
  • Economic Trends & Goal Setting
  • Academic Preparation & Requirements
  • Admission Process & Requirements
  • College/Training Program Selection
  • Campus Visits
  • Application Process
  • Understanding Costs – Cost of Attendance
  • Scholarships/Job Training Programs
  • Successful Transitions

Contact Mr. Tandy at 436-5707 with questions or go to www.icansucceed.org for more information.