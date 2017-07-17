The Vinton-Shellsburg High School students who are planning their trip to Washington, D.C., and New York City in April have been conducting a variety of fund-raisers, and are now planning a uniquely colorful one.

Called a Color-A-Thon, the event will combine running, walking and lots of color. During this event, which happens July 29, runners will begin with white shirts that collect color from others as the runners/walkers complete the route.

The event will take place at VSHS, at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29. Registration begins at 5 p.m., but to be guaranteed a t-shirt and color pack, participants must register by July 20. Register online HERE, or email Krystal Anderson at kandk224@gmail.com for a printable form.

There will not be any timing provided for runners; Lazer Productions will provide music. Parking will be in the back of the high school near the Ag building.

Birkers Bows has headbands available for purchase that are white and have Color This 2k17, they are $5 and part of the proceeds will go towards the trip.