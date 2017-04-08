By Laura Hopper, Director

German Iowa and the Global Midwest

May 10th-22nd

Library Hours: Sunday: Closed Monday: 1pm-6pm Tuesday: 9am-12noon & 1-5pm Wednesday: 1pm-6pm Thursday: 9am-12noon & 1-5pm Friday: 1pm-5pm Saturday: 9am-12noon

(319) 442-3329

Come check out the traveling exhibit which was first featured at the Old Capitol Museum in Iowa City! Learn about the German heritage of Iowa and celebrate our small town’s German roots. Entry to the exhibit is free! Visitors from all towns are welcome. See you there!