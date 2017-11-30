The Vinton Area Community Choir and Vinton Community Bell Choir will present a Christmas Concert Sunday, December 3rd, at the Vinton Presbyterian Church, at 7 p.m.

The concert will feature familiar Christmas music such as O Holy Night and Joy to the World, as well as some newer selections.

One selection will feature the vocal choir and bell choir performing together.

Over 55 local people are involved in singing, ringing bells, narrating, directing, and providing support many ways.

Everyone is invited to join them for an evening of beautiful music to begin the advent season.