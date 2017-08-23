All area adults and teens are invited to join in a Community Christmas Choir, which will perform at the Vinton Presbyterian Church on Dec. 3.
Bonnie Beyer is directing this choir.
“Right now we are recruiting so I don’t know how many people will participate, but I’m hoping for 40 or more singers,” Beyer says. “We are planning rehearsals on Sundays at 7 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Vinton starting on September 10. The concert is planned for December 3, but we are still debating the time, whether it is afternoon or early evening. We are also planning some bell choir songs.
Nancy Geiken, Larry Adams Bowers, Allison Hicks will join Beyer in directing, and Mary Ann Welchel will be the accompanist. Rachel Bonar is also assisting.
For more information, or to sign up, email Beyer at bonbon.beyer@gmail.com.