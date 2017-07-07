By Erin Monaghan

What are Educational Savings Accounts? How do school vouchers work? Is there a downside to school choice? How could all the proposed changes impact our public schools? Significant changes have been made to school funding and many more changes have been proposed at both the state and federal level. Some of these changes could have a great impact on what is taught, teacher retention, services provided to special needs students, and the viability of rural schools.

Max Griffith, a recent graduate of Iowa State University’s School of Education shared his concern, “I worry as funding becomes tighter, certain subject areas will be prioritized over others.”

The public is invited to attend the July 31st forum, organized by a group of residents from Benton County. Pros and cons of recent changes and proposed changes to our educational system will be discussed with time allowed for audience questions.

On hand to discuss these topics and to answer audience questions will be: