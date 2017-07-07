By Erin Monaghan
What are Educational Savings Accounts? How do school vouchers work? Is there a downside to school choice? How could all the proposed changes impact our public schools? Significant changes have been made to school funding and many more changes have been proposed at both the state and federal level. Some of these changes could have a great impact on what is taught, teacher retention, services provided to special needs students, and the viability of rural schools.
Max Griffith, a recent graduate of Iowa State University’s School of Education shared his concern, “I worry as funding becomes tighter, certain subject areas will be prioritized over others.”
The public is invited to attend the July 31st forum, organized by a group of residents from Benton County. Pros and cons of recent changes and proposed changes to our educational system will be discussed with time allowed for audience questions.
On hand to discuss these topics and to answer audience questions will be:
- Mike Owen, Iowa Policy Project Executive Director
- Senator Bob Dvorsky, Iowa Senate Education Committee member
- Representative Mary Mascher, Iowa House Education Committee member
- Sheila Hansen, Child and Family Policy Center, Director Every Child Counts
- Chad Straight, Belle Plaine Community School District Superintendent
- Mary Jo Hainstock, Vinton Shellsburg Community School District Superintendent
- Gary Zittergruen, Benton Community School District Superintendent
- Sue Thomas, Wesley United Methodist Church Pastor
Vinton resident and one of the event organizers, Kurt Karr explains his interest in this topic: “As a former school board member of the Vinton Shellsburg schools, I know how vital it is that parents and community members stay engaged and aware of issues affecting our schools. Local schools are essential for the health of communities, but unfortunately, reduced funding, declining enrollment, and diminishing support for public schools are posing threats especially to schools in small towns. I look forward to the meeting and becoming better informed about the challenges our local schools are now facing, and I hope there is a great turnout.”
The forum will be held at the Tilford Elementary School auditorium, located at 308 E. 13th Street in Vinton from 6:30 – 8:30 pm on July 31st, 2017. Child care will be provided.
Additional information can be found at the Community Conversation: Iowans for Public Education facebook page by clicking here: Facebook Page or by scanning this QR code: