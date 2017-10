The Vinton-Shellsburg choir season began last night, with the VSHS Fall Choral Preview. The music continues next week, when the VS Middle School band and choir students will perform.

The Middle School event will include 6th, 7th and 8th grade bands as well as jazz bands as well as 7th and 8th grade choirs. It takes place at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct 23, in the VS High School auditorium.

See a video of the VSHS Choral Preview HERE.