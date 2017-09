The Cottage Garden Society will meet at the home of Cindy Elwick, Monday, Sept. 25th at 5:30 p.m.

Bill Page, a master Orchid grower will be doing the program for us titled “Orchids”. He said that anyone is welcome to bring their orchids to show or to get some help with. The program will be presented first, followed by refreshments and a business meeting. Cindy Elwick and Brenda Hackbarth will provide the refreshments. This meeting will be on Cindy’s patio and Guests are welcome.