The Annual Vinton Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt takes place at its traditional time and day (10 a.m. the Saturday before Easter), but in the location that was new last year: Kiwanis Park.

Club members are gathering eggs for the annual event, which starts at 10 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

The Easter Bunny will be on hand for photos. In case of bad weather, the event will move to the Vinton Skate Center.

For more than a half century, the event took place at Riverside Park. Kiwanis members decided to move it to the park named for their organization last year.