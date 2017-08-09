Join Iowa State Extension and Outreach specialists for an informative evening. Gabbi Edwards, urban forestry specialist, will discuss Emerald Ash Borer spread, symptoms of infestation, treatment options, and future outlook.

Jesse Randall, extension forester, will then share information about installing windbreaks on your

property, species selection, and an interactive tool to assist in decision making.

-Emerald Ash Borer: Signs and symptoms, treatment options, replacement choices

-Windbreaks: Location and layout, recommended species and spacing, interactive decision making

tool.

Come prepared to learn and ask any questions that you may have regarding either topic. We are here to help you!

The event will be held at the Van Horne Community Center, 500 First Ave, Van Horne, IA

www.extension.iastate.edu/benton