The Benton County Fair begins on Wednesday, as 4-H members begin bringing a variety of projects for judging at 8:30 a.m.

The Fair Queen will be crowned Thursday, during the traditional ceremony at the grandstands. See a story about the seven candidates HERE.

See the 4-H schedule HERE.

The grandstand entertainment follows that of previous years. Racing follows the coronation of the Queen on Thursday. The night of destruction with a variety of stunts and contests, including the fan-favorite trailer races, will take place on Friday. The Jerry Stanley Memorial Demolition Derby takes place on Saturday night and the regular Sunday night racing happens at the end of the Fair.

The Fair has taken place the past two years a week earlier than in the past, due to scheduling of the carnival games and rides.