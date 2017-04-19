Bob Black and his band, Banjoy, will be at Farmers Mercantile Hall in Garrison Sunday, May 7th for an afternoon performance.

Banjoy is a lively bluegrass band featuring legendary banjoist, Bob Black, a veteran of Bill Monroe’s Bluegrass Boys. Kristie Black joins on traditional-style guitar and provides some beautiful vocals. Mark Wilson is Banjoy’s talented lead guitarist and bassist Paul Roberts provides the foundation. http://banjoy.com/banjoy/

Banjoy plays everything from classic bluegrass and gospel songs to originals and lively instrumentals. Please join us for their second appearance at Farmers Mercantile Hall. We had a lot of fun last year!

Refreshments will be provided by the Garrison Library.

Farmers Mercantile Hall is located at 100 W Main St. Garrison IA.

Music will be from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm Sunday, May 7th. Admission $8