Union High School will once again be the site of one of the hundreds of Fields of Faith event, a student-led prayer and faith discussion event that happens at hundreds of sites throughout the U.S.

Students from several eastern Iowa districts, including Vinton-Shellsburg and Center Point-Urbana, have participated in recent years. Union has been hosting a Fields of Faith event for about the past 10 years.

The Union event takes place at 7 p.m. at the Union football field in La Porte City. There will be several student speakers and the special guest speaker will be Michael De Jong.

A new feature at this year’s event will be a chance for participants to enjoy a meal. The UHS After Prom Committee will be selling meals for $5, which include warm sandwich, chips and drink.

