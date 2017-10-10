At its regular meeting Sept. 29 the Center Point Historical Society made plans for its annual community Harvest Potluck on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Center Point dentist office basement.

The program is “2 Return to Vietnam,” a slide show by Vietnam veterans from Center Point Paul Schantz and Jon Sholes. Paul went on a military-oriented tour of Vietnam last spring and Jon and his wife Donna visited as tourists in September of 2015.

The community, as always, is invited to the potluck and program, but this year there is an admission charge of a non-perishable food item for the food pantry at the Freedom Foundation. Freedom Foundation is a Cedar Rapids veterans’ service center with which Paul and his wife Kim are active.

The community potluck is at 6 p.m. The program will start about 7. The dentist office basement has a stair chair.

In other business, the Historical Society rounded up bakers for the desserts for the Fire Dept. Nov. 5 steak supper and discussed the future of the Strait Log Cabin.