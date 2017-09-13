At its September 11 meeting Friends of the Center Point Library planned a “Socktober” project. Through the month of October Friends is asking for donations of new socks, in any size.

The Friends Tree at the Library (which now has butterflies in honor of the Library’s monarch hatching project) will be decorated with donated socks. There will be a basket at its feet for the anticipated overrun.

“Socktober” will end October 31. The donated socks go to the CPU and North Linn school districts.

Friends also elected 2017-18 officers: president Rozena McVey, vice president Dorothea Wood, secretary Sharon Hannen, treasurer Julie Stephens.

The group voted to partner with the Center Point Historical Society for the Society’s annual community Harvest Potluck, Thursday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. in the Library community room. The free program at 7 p.m. will be Iowa author Linda McCann speaking on her new book “Civilian Conservation Corps in Northeast Iowa.”

Friends meets the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Library. Dues are $5.