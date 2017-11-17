Vinton’s Friends of the Shelter are offering another way that you can support them, while getting ready for the holidays. There will be a Cookie Walk and Howliday Bazaar on Saturday, December 9 from 11-2:00 p.m. at the Kirkwood Linn County Regional Center located at 1770 Boyson Road, Hiawatha (we are at a new location this year).

Stop in for your holiday baked goods! Delicious sweet treats will be for sale, as well as gifts for animals and the people who love them. All proceeds benefit twelve area animal rescue and support services.

Contact information: Visit our website at www.arfiowa.org for additional information