Friends of the Shelter, Inc. is once again conducting a shoe collection drive now-October15 to raise funds to offset vet expenses for the animals in our care. FOTSI will earn funds based on the number of pairs collected as Funds2Orgs will purchase all of the donated goods. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used or new shoes at our downtown adoption center (211 West 4th Street-Vinton) or Grant Wood AEA in Cedar Rapids. You can also emailVintonShelter@yahoo.com to coordinate a drop off time.



All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of microenterprise partners in developing nations. Funds2Orgs helps impoverished people start, maintain and grow businesses in countries such as Haiti, Honduras and other nations in Central America and Africa. Proceeds from the shoe sales are used to feed, clothe and house their families.

“Our first shoe drive in 2015 was such a success, that we can’t wait to do it again!,” said Taylor and Peyton Frank, FOTSI volunteers. “We’re always looking for creative ways to raise money for the animals, but this fundraiser allows us to help people at the same time. It’s truly a win-win.”