Garrison’s annual Fun Day Celebration will take place this Saturday, July 8.

A Poker Run will begin the day with registration beginning at the Hitchin Post at 9 a.m.

At the Emergency Services Building, the the 4th Annual Kid’s Health and Safety Fair from 11 am to 1 p.m. A variety of health care professionals and children’s service providers will offer a variety of free information, prizes and entertainment (donations will be accepted).

Following the Kid’s Health and Safety Fair will be children’s bicycle races beginning at 2 p.m. at the city park. (Bring your own bicycle)

The 10th annual Garrison Show and Shine Car Show will take place from 1-5 p.m. on Main Street. Registration is $10. There will be trophies for several categories including: Best Ford, Best GM, Best Dodge and Best of Show. People’s Choice voting is set for 4:30.

A BBQ dinner and concert by Adam Keith will conclude the day’s events. The dinner takes places at the Hitchin Post (suggested donation $10 for dinner and dance or $5 for dance only). Keith will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight.