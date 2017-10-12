“Garrison’s Haunted’ is back for more nights of frights and ready to rain more terror on those who dare to cross its threshold than ever before. The annual event is a production by the Garrison Firefighters, First Responders, Auxiliary members and a squad of volunteers. The event will be held the evenings of October 20, 21, 27 and 28.Doors open to the fright filled crypt at 7 pm and close at 11 pm.

Garrison emergency services personnel have packed more spine tingling thrills and hair raising scares than ever into the dark corners of the frightful abode. There is sure to be something that will send paralyzing pulses of fright up and down the spine of even the most seasoned veteran of terror.

Cost of admission is the cheapest scare around at $10.00. Children under 12 must be accompanied by adults. Food and drink will be available on the premises. The event is held inside, so inclement weather need not deter those who are brave enough to cross the threshold of ‘Garrison’s Haunted.’ To find Garrison’s Haunted, just get to Garrison and follow the signs—if you dare.

Proceeds from Garrison’s Haunted will be used for facility and equipment improvements for the Garrison Fire Department and Garrison First Responders.

There will be a special Lights-on Kid’s event for small children from 5-6pm the evening of October 21st. Admission is $5: “Half the fright. Half the price”

For more information go to the website www.garrisonshaunted.com