By Benton County Conservation

Friday, October 27th, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. – Geocaching Trick-or-Treat

Use GPS units to find treats hidden around the Nature Center; although there may be a few tricks along the way! We will have GPS units available for you to use. You can dress in your Halloween costume, but some of the treats will be off the beaten path, so you might get a little dirty!

