GOVS (Generating Opportunities for Viking Scholars) and the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA and National Honor Society members are again planning to decorate local businesses with greenery.

The fund-raiser helps provide scholarships for qualifying VS graduates each year.

The ordering deadline is Oct. 26. Students and adult volunteers will hang the greenery Nov. 11, a few days before the annual Veterans Christmas Parade, Santa’s arrival and the VU Holiday Open House.

The cost is $1.50 per foot. Wreaths are also available (30-inch for $27, 36-inch for $32 or 48-inch for $42).

