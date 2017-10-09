VS alum Sarah Siglin was one of many students who has helped decorate downtown Vinton in recent years. The tradition continues again in 2017.

GOVS (Generating Opportunities for Viking Scholars) and the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA and National Honor Society members are again planning to decorate local businesses with greenery.

The fund-raiser helps provide scholarships for qualifying VS graduates each year.

The ordering deadline is Oct. 26. Students and adult volunteers will hang the greenery Nov. 11, a few days before the annual Veterans Christmas Parade, Santa’s arrival and the VU Holiday Open House.

The cost is $1.50 per foot. Wreaths are also available (30-inch for $27, 36-inch for $32 or 48-inch for $42).

See an printable order form HERE.