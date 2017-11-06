With the assistance of the VFW Auxiliary, the Benton County Historical Society has revamped the Military Room at the Horridge House. Bringing artifacts of various military items from the second floor to a more accessible room on the first floor, the VFW Auxiliary helped to organize the new and improved collection of military items honoring those who served our country.

To celebrate the official opening of the new military room, the Horridge House will be open Saturday, Nov. 11, Veteran’s Day, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Please stop by to help honor veterans. Refreshments will be served. The Horridge House is located at 612 1st Ave in Vinton.

-Submitted by Rosemary Schwartz, BCHS