Learn how to properly pot a plant. The Benton County Extension Council and the Benton County Master Gardeners have teamed up to bring you an event. On Saturday July 15th at the Benton County Fair, stop by the Benton County Extension and Outreach Booth between 9am and 6pm located in the Expo building. Local Master Gardeners will be there to guide you in the process of potting a plant correctly. Once completed you get to take your new plant home with you.

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Benton County has many programs and services available for the residents Benton County. For example, you can participate in a Health and Wellness program, ask for assistance in identifying a weed, plant or bug, learn about land rental rates and join 4H all at your local ISU Extension and Outreach office. Please contact Greg Walston at (319) 472-4739 or gwalston@iastate.edu for more information.