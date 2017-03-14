NEW! Sponsored by VGH and VPRD, teams will compete for bragging rights as Benton Co.’s First Human Foosball champs. Each team will consist of 6 players. The tournament will be located on the V-S Middle school grounds.

TO REGISTER YOUR TEAM: CLICK HERE

Get your team together … Foosball, the game of table-sized soccer using miniature figurines on sticks is now in life-sized form! Human foosball has become a popular group sport in many areas of the country and now you’ll have a shot to try it out right here in Vinton as part of this year’s Benton County Community Health & Wellness Fair on April 1, 2017! The rules are much like the tabletop version…except you and your team are the players. Each team will need to have a minimum of 6 players and games in the tournament will be 10 minutes in length.

The captain pre-registers (use the online registration at www.vprdzone.com) and all others on the team may sign the roster on the day of the tournament. Please arrive by 10:30 AM to check-in. This tournament is for participants of all ages. However, please keep in mind that the bar each player will hold onto will be at least 3 foot high. Ultimately, this makes this tournament not ideal for the younger kids in your family. We are recommending ages 10 and over. This event is brought to you by the Vinton Parks & Recreation Department and Virginia Gay Hospital. Don’t wait … Register today! Bragging rights as Benton County’s First Human Foosball champs are on the line!

The Health Fair also has a website with additional details about the event as a whole; click HERE to see the schedule.

If you are new to the idea of human foosball, see a video below: