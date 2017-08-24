Save the Date – Sunday October 15, 2017

The IBSSS Mary Ingalls Society is having an event. Mark your calendars for Sunday October 15 at 3:00 p.m. for a concert in the auditorium of Old Main. Pioneer Fiddle (Marc and Brandi Janssen) is coming to perform a unique program of music and readings from the Laura Ingalls Wilder “Little House” books. Brandi and Marc use various instruments and vocals to create a vivid image of the world the Ingalls lived in. The Mary Ingalls Society is very excited to have them come and perform this program at the very place Mary went to school. We think it will be a toe tapping good time.

We will have Old Main open at 1:30 p.m. for tours until show time and for some time after the performance as well.