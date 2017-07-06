The Benton County Corn Growers have arranged to have the Iowa Corn Mobile Learning Center at the Benton County Fair on Friday, July 14 from noon to 6 pm. It will be located near the exhibition building. There is no admission fee. At the same time the local organization will be having a scavenger hunt, participants start at the Learning Center and find four stations around the fairgrounds to look for answers to corn questions, upon completion they return to the trailer for a prize.