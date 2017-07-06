The Benton County Corn Growers have arranged to have the Iowa Corn Mobile Learning Center at the Benton County Fair on Friday, July 14 from noon to 6 pm. It will be located near the exhibition building. There is no admission fee. At the same time the local organization will be having a scavenger hunt, participants start at the Learning Center and find four stations around the fairgrounds to look for answers to corn questions, upon completion they return to the trailer for a prize.
Following is more information from a media release from iowa corn.org. I have also attached a photo.
- New to the fair is the highly-interactive Iowa Corn Mobile Education trailer. The 40-foot state-of-the-art mobile display brings to life Iowa Corn’s successful “CORN: IT’S EVERYTHING” campaign. It takes visitors on a multi-media journey showing how Iowa Corn farmers conserve their land while growing corn that’s used for food, feed, fuel and the 4,000 other products made from you guessed it, corn. The outside of the trailer depicts a multi-generational farm family looking out over a cornfield. This represents the 96 percent of Iowa farms that are family-owned.
- There are five main themes included in the display:
- The Iowa Corn Farmer: Includes video testimonials from farmers discussing their different production practices and explains the difference between sweet corn versus field corn.
- It’s Fuel: Discusses how homegrown ethanol is good for Iowans by reducing the cost of fuel and creating jobs in our state. It explains how ethanol is good for America by reducing our dependence on foreign oil and how it’s good for the environment by reducing greenhouse emissions. AND finally, how it’s good for the performance of our vehicles with Indy Car and NASCAR having logged several million miles using ethanol. This section also allows visitors to find out if your vehicle is E15 and E85 friendly and provides you a list of the closest stations to home or work.
- It’s Feed: Highlights the importance of the livestock industry to the sustainability of the corn industry and showcasing Iowa Corn’s many partners in the livestock sector.
- It’s Food: Includes an ask a farmer about your food video testimonials and demonstrating some of the many products made of corn.
- It’s Everything: You would be surprised the many products made from corn. This section walks you through the four side to every corn kernel including starch, fiber, protein and oil. Don’t forget to take a selfie with the many products made from corn and post it to your social media channels.
