The Iowa Mission of Mercy (IMOM) is an annual, large scale dental clinic, which offers FREE DENTAL CARE to patients on a first come, first served basis. This year’s IMOM will be held on September 29 and 30 (Friday and Saturday) at the US Cellular Center, 370 1st Avenue NE in downtown Cedar Rapids.

We will be accepting patients beginning at 6:00 AM on both days.

IMOM’s goal is to provide free dental care to patients who need but cannot otherwise afford treatment. The event is rotated to a different city each year. Cedar Rapids last hosted the clinic in 2010, at which time 1,439 patients were served.

Hundreds of dental professionals, medical and pharmacy professionals, and general volunteers will be on hand during the two-day clinic. Services offered to patients will include cleanings, fillings, extractions, some root canals and removable partials for missing teeth. Treatment is intended to meet the most immediate oral health care needs of patients.

Following treatment, patients will receive oral hygiene instruction and a booklet providing information about dental resources in their area. Free follow-up treatment will be available for up to 30 days on an emergency basis.

General volunteers will register patients, escort them, provide child care and language interpretation services as needed, and help with the overall IMOM effort in many other ways, including initial clinic setup and final tear down.

IMOM is no small undertaking, and we want to serve as many patients as we can. It’s not too late to volunteer. Please join us as a professional OR general volunteer by first registering at the IMOM website: www.iowamom.org.

In addition to thanking in advance all who generously agree to volunteer their time and talents, the Iowa Dental Foundation and Iowa Mission of Mercy Committee also wish to express our appreciation to our many donors and sponsors. We are looking forward to one of the best IMOMs ever, thanks to all of you!

Sara Stuefen DDS, Vinton, Iowa

Local Iowa Mission of Mercy Chair