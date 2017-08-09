The Blue Creek Springtime Monarchs are again sponsoring an annual Jake’s Day event, offering a variety of activities, lessons and sessions for children this Saturday.

The event takes place at the Red Cedar Izaak Walton League facility about three miles north of Vinton, at 5667 24th Avenue Drive (Highway 150).

JAKES is a program officially started by the National Wild Turkey Federation. JAKES stands for: Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship. Sessions on Saturday include: Hunter’s safety, archery, .22 rifle target practice, trap shooting, and game calling. Lunch and drinks are provided. Many JAKES Day events take place throughout the country.

“This is a great event,” says David Bulman, one of the organizers. “It offers kids and parents an opportunity at exposure to outdoor activities that may not be normally available to them. This is all offered in a safe and structured environment with one goal in mind — to have fun. And best of all, it’s free.”

The event is open to children 17 and under. Parents are invited, but not required to stay. Those who do stay will have opportunities to be involved in the events.

See the event Facebook page HERE.