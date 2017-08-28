Ladies of Benton County – please join us for a evening of fun with friends on Thursday, Aug. 31. Bethany Clemenson will be speaking after much demand from our last event. Then we will have tips from Tressa, fashion tips from Karilea, a DIY idea from Emily at Nature’s Corner and our wrap-up speaker is Kristina Kremer.

The event takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. in the meeting room at Kirkwood’s Vinton campus.

We are looking forward to a great event and hope you can join us. RSVP on our Just US Facebook page or via email at tressa@wilsonhite.com.